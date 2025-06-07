Sonowal Champions India's Maritime Future at Copenhagen Business School
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal engaged with students at the Copenhagen Business School, discussing India's maritime growth strategy. He highlighted initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aimed at fostering sustainable and inclusive maritime development. The session also emphasized India's growing shipping demand and workforce expansion.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, connected with students at the Copenhagen Business School to discuss India's progressive maritime journey.
The dialogue focused on India's economic pathway and investment opportunities, with an emphasis on balancing economic and ecological objectives.
Sonowal elaborated on the Sagarmala Programme and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, highlighting their role in developing a sustainable maritime infrastructure.
