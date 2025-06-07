Left Menu

Sonowal Champions India's Maritime Future at Copenhagen Business School

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal engaged with students at the Copenhagen Business School, discussing India's maritime growth strategy. He highlighted initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 aimed at fostering sustainable and inclusive maritime development. The session also emphasized India's growing shipping demand and workforce expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:38 IST
Sonowal Champions India's Maritime Future at Copenhagen Business School
Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, connected with students at the Copenhagen Business School to discuss India's progressive maritime journey.

The dialogue focused on India's economic pathway and investment opportunities, with an emphasis on balancing economic and ecological objectives.

Sonowal elaborated on the Sagarmala Programme and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, highlighting their role in developing a sustainable maritime infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025