Sonowal Champions India's Maritime Future at Copenhagen Business School

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, connected with students at the Copenhagen Business School to discuss India's progressive maritime journey.

The dialogue focused on India's economic pathway and investment opportunities, with an emphasis on balancing economic and ecological objectives.

Sonowal elaborated on the Sagarmala Programme and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, highlighting their role in developing a sustainable maritime infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)