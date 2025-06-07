Left Menu

Railway Ministry Enhances Aadhaar Verification to Curtail ID Fraud

The Railway Ministry will verify passengers' Aadhaar in real-time using the mAadhar app to curb ID fraud. This follows reports of unauthorized individuals staying in India with fake Aadhaar cards. The app offers QR code-based verification to ensure document authenticity and prevent impersonation.

The Railway Ministry is stepping up measures against identity fraud by verifying passengers' Aadhaar cards in real-time using the mAadhaar application, according to a new directive sent to all zones. The initiative aims to tackle the misuse of fake Aadhaar cards for unauthorized residency and employment in India.

The mAadhaar app, developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India, offers several features for easy verification, including QR code-based authentication that checks key identity details such as photograph, Aadhaar number, and date of birth. This approach promises reliable and paperless verification.

The ministry has instructed ticket checking staff to use the app even in offline mode and report any suspected fake IDs to authorities for further action. This move aims to sensitize staff about the importance of identity verification, including for contractual onboard services.

