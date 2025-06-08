Adani's Cement Revolution: Ambuja Cements' Rapid Rise in India

Ambuja Cements, a key component of the Adani Group, is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Indian cement market. As the nation's second-largest cement producer, Ambuja contributes to 30% of India's cement needs, proving significant for both infrastructure and housing developments.

The company's latest growth figures signal ambition and success, having crossed the 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production capacity milestone. This achievement is largely creditable to shrewd acquisitions and is part of its strategic plan to reach 140 MTPA by 2028.

In its journey to amplify production, Ambuja focuses on brownfield expansions and enhanced efficiencies, aiming to cut logistics costs significantly. Emphasizing green energy, it also aims for a major part of future operations to be sustainable, reflecting its proactive approach to industry challenges.