MSC IRINA: World's Largest Container Ship Docks in South Asia

The MSC IRINA, the world's largest container ship, makes its debut in South Asia at the Vizhinjam International Seaport. The vessel, boasting an impressive length and capacity, arrives on Monday and will dock until Tuesday, marking a significant milestone for the shipping industry in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:52 IST
The MSC IRINA, hailed as the world's largest container ship, is set to make its inaugural journey to South Asia, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced on Sunday. The ship will arrive at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning and remain there until Tuesday, offering a significant boost to the region's maritime industry.

Recognized for its colossal size, the MSC IRINA measures 399.9 meters in length and 61.3 meters in width, making it roughly four times the length of a standard FIFA-designated football field. This record-breaking ship has been operational since March 2023, having embarked on its maiden voyage in April of the same year.

The arrival of MSC IRINA at a South Asian port signifies a momentous event for the regional shipping and logistics sectors, enhancing both the strategic importance and the economic potential of the Vizhinjam International Seaport.

