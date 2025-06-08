Tata Steel's Low-Carbon Leap: A New Era for UK Steelmaking

Tata Steel is gearing up to revolutionize the steel industry with its pioneering low-carbon steelmaking project in Port Talbot, UK. Construction is set to commence in July 2025, with operations expected by 2027, confirmed the company's top brass in their annual report.

Endorsed with $1.5 billion in funding, including £500 million from the UK government, this Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project marks a significant shift from traditional blast furnaces. The company aims to significantly cut CO2 emissions, leveraging local scrap for its new processes and modernizing their operations.

Under the helm of CEO T V Narendran and CFO Koushik Chatterjee, Tata Steel plans to lower fixed costs and enhance efficiency, foreseeing the production of 3.2 million tonnes of low-emission steel annually. The move aligns with global calls for sustainable industrial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)