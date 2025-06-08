Left Menu

Tata Steel's Low-Carbon Leap: A New Era for UK Steelmaking

Tata Steel plans to begin construction of its $1.5 billion low-carbon Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steelmaking project at Port Talbot, UK, in July 2025. The project aims to produce 3.2 million tonnes of low-emission steel annually by 2027, aided by UK government funding and a focus on cost reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 21:09 IST
Tata Steel's Low-Carbon Leap: A New Era for UK Steelmaking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel is gearing up to revolutionize the steel industry with its pioneering low-carbon steelmaking project in Port Talbot, UK. Construction is set to commence in July 2025, with operations expected by 2027, confirmed the company's top brass in their annual report.

Endorsed with $1.5 billion in funding, including £500 million from the UK government, this Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) project marks a significant shift from traditional blast furnaces. The company aims to significantly cut CO2 emissions, leveraging local scrap for its new processes and modernizing their operations.

Under the helm of CEO T V Narendran and CFO Koushik Chatterjee, Tata Steel plans to lower fixed costs and enhance efficiency, foreseeing the production of 3.2 million tonnes of low-emission steel annually. The move aligns with global calls for sustainable industrial practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025