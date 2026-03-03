Turbulence on the High Seas: Indian Seafarers Caught in Middle Eastern Conflict

In a tragic turn of events, three Indian seafarers lost their lives, and one was injured on foreign-flagged vessels in the Middle East. This incident prompted an urgent advisory from the Directorate General of Shipping.

The situation unfolds amidst heightened military tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran, threatening major trade routes and raising maritime security concerns. The US intensified military actions, including strikes on Iran following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Iran retaliated against Israel and its allies.

Maritime operators are urged to reassess voyage risks continually, maintain vigilance, and ensure robust communication systems. The Directorate assures stakeholders, including families of seafarers, of continuous monitoring and timely support, including a 'quick response team' to manage emerging crises effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)