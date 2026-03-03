MoPA Reviews ‘Seva Sankalp Resolution’, Reaffirms Commitment to Citizen-Centric Governance

In pursuance of the “Seva Sankalp Resolution” adopted by the Union Cabinet at its first meeting held at “Seva Teerth,” the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) convened a meeting of all officers and officials on March 02, 2026 under the chairmanship of the Secretary, MoPA.

The meeting was aimed at internalising the spirit and guiding principles of the Resolution within the Ministry’s functional framework and reinforcing its commitment to service-oriented governance.

Reaffirming the Ethos of Seva

At the outset, the “Seva Sankalp Resolution” was formally read out, setting the tone for the deliberations. The discussion that followed centred on translating the Resolution’s core principles into actionable measures aligned with the Ministry’s mandate, particularly in the discharge of parliamentary and administrative responsibilities.

Addressing the officers, the Secretary emphasized the need for a fundamental shift in administrative mindset—from a “sense of entitlement” to a “sense of service.” He underscored that public administration must be rooted in responsiveness, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to citizens, who must remain at the core of every policy decision and institutional action.

The Secretary called upon officers to perform their duties with shraddha bhaav—a spirit of sincerity, devotion, and dedication—stressing that governance should be guided not merely by procedural compliance but by a deeper commitment to national service.

Aligning Governance with Viksit Bharat Vision

The meeting also included a review of achievements made over the past 12 years across various sectors toward the goal of Viksit Bharat. Participants discussed structural reforms and systemic transformations undertaken across government departments to enhance efficiency, transparency, and institutional resilience.

Deliberations focused on the importance of:

Strengthening transparency and accountability

Ensuring time-bound disposal of work

Enhancing coordination across departments

Streamlining parliamentary procedures and administrative processes

Given the Ministry’s critical role in facilitating smooth functioning of Parliament, coordination between the Executive and Legislature, and management of parliamentary business, the discussions highlighted the need for precision, preparedness, and proactive engagement.

Building Institutional Legacy through Service

The Secretary encouraged officers to approach their responsibilities with a long-term perspective, working in a manner that leaves a lasting institutional legacy. He emphasized that effective governance is measured not only by immediate outputs but also by the durability of systems and trust built through ethical conduct.

Officers reaffirmed their collective commitment to uphold the ethos of Seva, aligning their work culture with citizen-centric governance principles and contributing meaningfully to the broader national objective of Viksit Bharat as envisaged in the Resolution.

The meeting served as a reaffirmation of the Ministry’s dedication to service-driven public administration, reinforcing the principle that governance, at its core, is a responsibility entrusted for the welfare of citizens and the strengthening of democratic institutions.