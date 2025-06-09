China's Trade Dynamics: Exports Rise Amid US Challenges

China's export growth in May reached 4.8% compared to the previous year, as reported by customs officials. This rise was less than anticipated, attributed to a significant reduction in shipments to the United States, which fell by nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, imports into China decreased by 3.4% on a year-on-year basis, leading to a trade surplus of $103.2 billion. Exports to the US amounted to $28.8 billion, while imports from the US also saw a decline of 7.4% to $10.8 billion.

Despite earlier promising figures in April, where global exports surged 8.1%, trade momentum slowed in May. The next phase of US-China trade discussions is scheduled to occur in Britain, striving to ease tensions and postpone further tariff hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)