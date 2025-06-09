Left Menu

China's Trade Dynamics: Exports Rise Amid US Challenges

China's exports increased by 4.8% in May, falling short of expectations due to decreased shipments to the US. Imports dropped 3.4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $103.2 billion. US-China negotiations continue, aiming to mitigate tariffs and enhance trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 09:19 IST
China's Trade Dynamics: Exports Rise Amid US Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's export growth in May reached 4.8% compared to the previous year, as reported by customs officials. This rise was less than anticipated, attributed to a significant reduction in shipments to the United States, which fell by nearly 10%.

Meanwhile, imports into China decreased by 3.4% on a year-on-year basis, leading to a trade surplus of $103.2 billion. Exports to the US amounted to $28.8 billion, while imports from the US also saw a decline of 7.4% to $10.8 billion.

Despite earlier promising figures in April, where global exports surged 8.1%, trade momentum slowed in May. The next phase of US-China trade discussions is scheduled to occur in Britain, striving to ease tensions and postpone further tariff hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025