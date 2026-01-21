Left Menu

Sunglasses, Tariffs, and Tensions: Trump vs. Macron

During the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump mocked French President Emmanuel Macron for wearing aviator sunglasses during his speech. Macron wore the glasses due to a burst blood vessel. The incident highlighted ongoing tensions between the two leaders, especially concerning international trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:22 IST
Sunglasses, Tariffs, and Tensions: Trump vs. Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump took a jab at French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday over the aviator sunglasses the latter sported during his speech the previous day at Davos.

Speaking to the global audience at the World Economic Forum, Trump quipped about Macron's choice of eyewear. Meanwhile, Macron's office clarified that the sunglasses were due to a burst blood vessel. This minor incident quickly became a meme sensation, with people either praising Macron's 'Top Gun' look or criticizing him.

During his speech, Macron denounced Washington's threats to impose additional tariffs on European goods, including French wine, calling such actions 'unacceptable.' Trump, on the other hand, made it clear he had an interest in acquiring Greenland, despite NATO leaders' concerns. Denmark and Greenland have expressed openness to increasing the U.S. presence on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global
2
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
3
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
4
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026