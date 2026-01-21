Sunglasses, Tariffs, and Tensions: Trump vs. Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump took a jab at French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday over the aviator sunglasses the latter sported during his speech the previous day at Davos.

Speaking to the global audience at the World Economic Forum, Trump quipped about Macron's choice of eyewear. Meanwhile, Macron's office clarified that the sunglasses were due to a burst blood vessel. This minor incident quickly became a meme sensation, with people either praising Macron's 'Top Gun' look or criticizing him.

During his speech, Macron denounced Washington's threats to impose additional tariffs on European goods, including French wine, calling such actions 'unacceptable.' Trump, on the other hand, made it clear he had an interest in acquiring Greenland, despite NATO leaders' concerns. Denmark and Greenland have expressed openness to increasing the U.S. presence on the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)