ADB, CGIAR Launch $1.5B Program for Climate-Smart Rice in Asia-Pacific

In a major push to transform agriculture and boost food security across Asia and the Pacific, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and CGIAR—with vital support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation—have launched a new initiative to promote sustainable, climate-resilient, and low-carbon rice production. The program aims to enhance the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers, while simultaneously confronting the escalating threats of climate change and environmental degradation.

Rice: The Backbone of Asian Food Systems

Rice is not just a dietary staple in Asia; it is the economic and cultural backbone of the region. It provides over a quarter of daily calorie intake region-wide, and in Southeast Asia, the number rises to over 50%. For hundreds of millions of smallholder farmers, rice is more than food—it is a lifeline and a livelihood.

However, the rice sector is under siege. Declining productivity, dwindling water availability, and its high contribution to greenhouse gas emissions make rice cultivation one of the most climate-sensitive and environmentally challenging agricultural practices in the world. Without decisive action, these stressors threaten both regional food security and the well-being of Asia’s rural poor.

“Rice is essential to food security in Asia. But that livelihood is increasingly threatened by extreme weather and environmental degradation,” said Fatima Yasmin, ADB Vice-President for Sectors and Themes.

The ADB–CGIAR Clearinghouse Facility: A Collaborative Innovation Hub

At the heart of this initiative lies the ADB–CGIAR Clearinghouse Facility, an innovative platform co-financed by the Gates Foundation, that will accelerate the development and deployment of climate-smart, high-yield, and low-emission rice farming technologies.

Through this partnership, the initiative will:

Promote sustainable water management to reduce over-extraction and improve irrigation efficiency.

Drive adoption of low-carbon farming techniques to cut methane and other greenhouse gas emissions.

Support inclusive rice value chains, ensuring that smallholder farmers benefit from enhanced market access and improved pricing.

Improve nutrition outcomes for vulnerable populations through diversified cropping systems and fortified rice varieties.

ADB has pledged up to $1.5 billion from 2025–2030 for this initiative. This investment is part of the bank’s broader $40 billion commitment to food systems transformation by 2030, announced earlier this year in May. These efforts are aimed not just at increasing food production but doing so in ways that conserve resources, reduce emissions, and build resilience in the face of climate volatility.

Strategic Research and Implementation Partners

The program will scale up research and technology developed by CGIAR, a global network of research institutions that includes the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI). IRRI has long been at the forefront of rice innovation, pioneering varieties that are drought-tolerant, flood-resistant, and more nutritious.

“This joint initiative will reinforce CGIAR’s strategic collaboration with ADB and scale up innovations in rice systems,” said Dr. Yvonne Pinto, Director General of IRRI. “Together with partners like the Gates Foundation, we can transform rice systems in Asia and uplift the lives of smallholder farmers.”

Pilot Countries and Regional Impact

Initial project implementation is set to begin in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Pakistan, and the Philippines—countries where rice cultivation is deeply embedded in both rural livelihoods and national economies. These pilots will serve as testbeds for innovations that can later be scaled across other rice-producing countries in the region.

By addressing the root challenges of rice farming—climate vulnerability, yield stagnation, and unsustainable practices—the initiative aims to catalyze a regional transformation that uplifts communities while safeguarding natural ecosystems.

ADB’s Vision for Resilient and Inclusive Growth

Founded in 1966, the Asian Development Bank is one of the region’s most influential development partners, owned by 69 member countries, 50 of which are in Asia and the Pacific. ADB’s mission is to foster inclusive, resilient, and environmentally sustainable development, working hand-in-hand with governments, the private sector, and civil society.

Through initiatives like this, ADB is demonstrating its commitment to solving complex global challenges—food security, climate change, and poverty—by blending finance, innovation, and partnerships.

“This program is about more than rice. It’s about securing the future of food and livelihoods in Asia,” concluded Fatima Yasmin.

As the climate crisis deepens, and with billions relying on rice every day, the stakes could not be higher. This initiative represents a bold step toward building resilient food systems, empowering vulnerable farmers, and ensuring a sustainable agricultural future for Asia and the Pacific.