Tragic Train Mishap in Maharashtra Spotlights Overcrowding Issues

On Monday morning, Maharashtra's Thane district witnessed a tragic incident claiming at least four lives and injuring six more after passengers fell from an overcrowded local train. The mishap occurred between Diva and Kopar railway stations as the train was heading towards Kasara.

According to local authorities, the accident likely happened when commuters hanging from the footboards of two packed trains brushed against each other. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed deep sorrow over the event, promising assistance to the victims' families.

The fatal occurrence raises pressing questions concerning rail safety, particularly considering the overwhelming number of passengers relying on this route daily. The Railways have launched an investigation to uncover the precise cause of the disaster.