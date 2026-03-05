Left Menu

Dollar Stabilizes Amid Middle East Tensions: Investors Brace for Inflation Risk

The dollar's rally took a pause as investors considered potential peace talks regarding the Middle East conflict and the resumption of oil shipments. U.S. economic data offered some optimism, yet rising energy prices spurred inflation concerns. Global markets remain volatile with varying currency impacts and limited central bank rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 08:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 08:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The relentless surge of the U.S. dollar halted on Thursday, momentarily easing pressure on the euro as investors clung to sensitive assumptions about the Middle East conflict's duration. Hopes emerged from reports that Iran might engage in talks, although Tehran's subsequent denial highlighted the uneasy sentiment permeating global financial markets.

Market participants eagerly anticipated a potential restart of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, spurred by discussions between insurance broker Marsh and U.S. officials. This development added a layer of optimism, as the dollar slipped from a three-month high, standing at 98.82 against a basket of currencies.

While the dollar maintained its weekly gains amid economic data showing a robust U.S. services sector, inflation fears loomed due to climbing energy prices. Analysts suggest central banks may adjust rate outlooks, with uncertainties casting a shadow over global financial stability.

