US-China Trade Talks: Seeking Stability Amid Economic Tensions

US and China delegations meet in London for crucial talks to stabilize trade relations. Amid ongoing tensions, the discussions aim to extend a fragile truce that has impacted global economies. Led by high-ranking officials, these negotiations follow previous efforts in Geneva to pause escalating tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a critical move to stabilize rocky trade relations, high-level delegations from the United States and China are gathering in London on Monday. The discussions aim to bolster a fragile truce that has significantly impacted the global economy.

Leading the Chinese delegation is Vice Premier He Lifeng, who will meet with US key figures including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The talks follow last month's negotiations in Geneva that resulted in a temporary reprieve from the escalating trade war.

These efforts come in the wake of contentious exchanges over technology and economic policies, alongside President Donald Trump's call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The UK is facilitating the talks but not participating, emphasizing its position on the importance of free trade.

