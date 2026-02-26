Truce in Turmoil: Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire Under Siege
Recent Israeli airstrikes have reignited tensions in Gaza, with casualties continuing despite a ceasefire. Ongoing violence has overshadowed truce efforts, while journalists report increased risks in the region. Plans for peacekeeping and troop withdrawals remain uncertain amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian disagreements and a backdrop of global protests.
An Israeli airstrike on Thursday resulted in at least two Palestinian deaths and injuries to five others near Gaza City, according to Fadel Naeem of Al-Ahli Hospital. The Israeli military has not commented on the incident. The ongoing strikes have consistently disrupted the fragile ceasefire, in effect since Oct. 10.
In a separate development, Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza reportedly killed a Palestinian who breached the divide between Israeli-held and Palestinian-occupied territories. The military labeled the deceased as a militant, a claim it often uses in such border incidents, despite civilian casualties, including children.
Meanwhile, a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists revealed that 2025 was the deadliest year for journalists, driven by violence in Gaza. Efforts towards progress on a ceasefire, including reopening the Rafah crossing with Egypt, have been overshadowed by Israeli-Palestinian disputes on security measures and troop withdrawals, alongside international protests against the conflict.
