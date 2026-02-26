Left Menu

Truce in Turmoil: Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire Under Siege

Recent Israeli airstrikes have reignited tensions in Gaza, with casualties continuing despite a ceasefire. Ongoing violence has overshadowed truce efforts, while journalists report increased risks in the region. Plans for peacekeeping and troop withdrawals remain uncertain amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian disagreements and a backdrop of global protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli airstrike on Thursday resulted in at least two Palestinian deaths and injuries to five others near Gaza City, according to Fadel Naeem of Al-Ahli Hospital. The Israeli military has not commented on the incident. The ongoing strikes have consistently disrupted the fragile ceasefire, in effect since Oct. 10.

In a separate development, Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza reportedly killed a Palestinian who breached the divide between Israeli-held and Palestinian-occupied territories. The military labeled the deceased as a militant, a claim it often uses in such border incidents, despite civilian casualties, including children.

Meanwhile, a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists revealed that 2025 was the deadliest year for journalists, driven by violence in Gaza. Efforts towards progress on a ceasefire, including reopening the Rafah crossing with Egypt, have been overshadowed by Israeli-Palestinian disputes on security measures and troop withdrawals, alongside international protests against the conflict.

