Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

The Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sailed through Pacific waters near Japan's Iwo Jima for the first time, prompting increased Japanese surveillance. Japan's government conveyed an unspecified message to China amid the naval movements, while China's foreign ministry asserted the legality of their operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:16 IST
In a significant development in Pacific geopolitics, China's aircraft carrier Liaoning navigated through waters east of Japan's Iwo Jima, marking its first-ever passage through the region. Japan has stepped up its vigilance and is actively gathering pertinent information, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Located roughly 1,000 kilometers south of Tokyo, Iwo Jima presents a strategic observation point within Japan's exclusive economic zone. Over the weekend, Japanese surveillance observed the Liaoning accompanied by other naval vessels cruising past the strategic Minamitorishima island east of Iwo Jima.

China's foreign ministry, through spokesperson Lin Jian, defended the voyage, describing it as consistent with international law, while emphasizing China's defensive policy. The ministry also called for Japan to view the situation with objectivity and rationality.

