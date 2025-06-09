Controversy Erupts Over Israel's Seizure of Aid Vessel
Turkey has condemned Israel for seizing a Gaza-bound aid vessel with Turkish citizens and activist Greta Thunberg on board, branding the action a violation of international law. Turkey's Foreign Ministry accused Israel of threatening maritime security and called Israel a 'terror state.'
09-06-2025
- Turkey
On Monday, Turkey criticized Israel for seizing a Gaza-bound aid vessel, a move it described as a 'clear violation of international law.' The vessel reportedly had Turkish citizens and activist Greta Thunberg among its 12-strong crew.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern, stating that the Israeli intervention not only jeopardizes maritime security but also showcases Israel's actions as those of a 'terror state.'
This diplomatic clash underscores ongoing tensions in the region, with Turkey firmly opposing Israel's maritime conduct.
