Controversy Erupts Over Israel's Seizure of Aid Vessel

Turkey has condemned Israel for seizing a Gaza-bound aid vessel with Turkish citizens and activist Greta Thunberg on board, branding the action a violation of international law. Turkey's Foreign Ministry accused Israel of threatening maritime security and called Israel a 'terror state.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, Turkey criticized Israel for seizing a Gaza-bound aid vessel, a move it described as a 'clear violation of international law.' The vessel reportedly had Turkish citizens and activist Greta Thunberg among its 12-strong crew.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern, stating that the Israeli intervention not only jeopardizes maritime security but also showcases Israel's actions as those of a 'terror state.'

This diplomatic clash underscores ongoing tensions in the region, with Turkey firmly opposing Israel's maritime conduct.

