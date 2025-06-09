Controversy Erupts Over Israel's Seizure of Aid Vessel

On Monday, Turkey criticized Israel for seizing a Gaza-bound aid vessel, a move it described as a 'clear violation of international law.' The vessel reportedly had Turkish citizens and activist Greta Thunberg among its 12-strong crew.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed deep concern, stating that the Israeli intervention not only jeopardizes maritime security but also showcases Israel's actions as those of a 'terror state.'

This diplomatic clash underscores ongoing tensions in the region, with Turkey firmly opposing Israel's maritime conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)