Tragic Accident Claims Life of 25-Year-Old in Maharashtra
A 25-year-old motorcyclist, Narendra Arjun Jadhav, died from injuries sustained in a collision with a car in Latur, Maharashtra. The accident occurred in front of COCSIT college on Ambajogai Road. Jadhav's friend, Nahush Rahul Patil, was killed on the spot. Jadhav suffered critical injuries and died during treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:15 IST
A tragic accident resulted in the death of a young motorcyclist, Narendra Arjun Jadhav, who succumbed to his injuries after a collision with a car in Maharashtra's Latur city.
The incident occurred in front of COCSIT college on Ambajogai Road on a Sunday morning, claiming the life of Jadhav's companion, Nahush Rahul Patil, who died immediately on the scene.
Jadhav sustained severe brain, spinal, and abdominal injuries and passed away while receiving medical care in the early hours of Monday, according to an official.
