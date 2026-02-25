Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Goa: Tourist Killed in SUV Accident

A tourist from Bhopal was killed in a car crash in North Goa when his hatchback was hit by an SUV driven by a 19-year-old. The driver was arrested for rash driving, and authorities are investigating reports regarding the driver's identity at the time of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tourist from Bhopal lost his life in a fatal car accident in North Goa, as confirmed by local police on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Monday at Assagao village, involving a Mahindra Thar SUV and a hatchback carrying the victim's family.

Victim Bhagatram Sharma, aged 65, sustained severe injuries when the SUV, driven by 19-year-old Shaurya Goyal from Delhi, struck his car. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Sharma was declared dead. The collision also resulted in minor injuries for two other occupants, including an infant.

Goyal was subsequently arrested by Anjuna police on charges of rash and negligent driving. Investigations are ongoing, with authorities examining CCTV footage to confirm reports of a possible seat switch between Goyal and a female driver immediately following the crash.

