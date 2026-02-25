Tragic Train Accident Claims Family in Jharkhand

In a heart-wrenching incident, a family was tragically killed by a Vande Bharat Express train in Jharkhand's Pakur district, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night near the Nagarnabi railway station in the Howrah division. The victims, identified as Chandan Sardar, his wife Rimpa, and their daughter Arpita, were crossing the tracks when struck by the approaching New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Express.

GRP sub-inspector Ramesh Kisku stated that the bodies are now undergoing post-mortem examinations to determine the cause of death.