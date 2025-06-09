Left Menu

EaseMyTrip Unveils EMT Invest to Propel Founder-Led Business Growth

EaseMyTrip has launched EMT Invest, an investment initiative aimed at supporting founder-led profitable ventures. EMT Invest seeks to provide these companies with capital, digital resources, and strategic support while allowing founders to retain control. The program is tailored to assist businesses in achieving significant growth milestones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:28 IST
EaseMyTrip Unveils EMT Invest to Propel Founder-Led Business Growth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading online travel platform in India, has introduced EMT Invest, a strategic investment initiative designed to accelerate growth in founder-led businesses across various high-growth sectors. The program, announced on Monday, aims to support companies ready to scale by offering capital, digital ecosystem leverage, and strategic brand assistance.

EMT Invest's focus extends beyond merely providing funds. It targets companies with proven profitability, specifically those with a minimum Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore. These businesses must showcase robust unit economics and scalable business models, while promoters maintain full operational control.

Particularly tailored for ventures looking to expand over the next three to five years, EMT Invest will acquire strategic minority stakes, up to 49%, ensuring promoters retain control. By leveraging EaseMyTrip's digital infrastructure, brand capital, and vast user base, businesses can achieve rapid scaling. Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti emphasized the initiative as a strategic collaboration to empower founders by combining capital with capability and vision.

Benefits for investee companies include capital for expansion and innovation and access to EaseMyTrip's robust tech and marketing infrastructure. The program ensures zero operational interference, allowing founders to maintain control while receiving brand-building, distribution, and go-to-market support. EMT Invest aims to unlock long-term value, preparing partner companies for major milestones like IPOs.

Companies interested in EMT Invest can start discussions by submitting recent financial documents, including audited financials, cash flow statements, cap tables, and a detailed business plan for three to five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025