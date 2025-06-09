EaseMyTrip Unveils EMT Invest to Propel Founder-Led Business Growth

EaseMyTrip.com, a leading online travel platform in India, has introduced EMT Invest, a strategic investment initiative designed to accelerate growth in founder-led businesses across various high-growth sectors. The program, announced on Monday, aims to support companies ready to scale by offering capital, digital ecosystem leverage, and strategic brand assistance.

EMT Invest's focus extends beyond merely providing funds. It targets companies with proven profitability, specifically those with a minimum Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 5 crore. These businesses must showcase robust unit economics and scalable business models, while promoters maintain full operational control.

Particularly tailored for ventures looking to expand over the next three to five years, EMT Invest will acquire strategic minority stakes, up to 49%, ensuring promoters retain control. By leveraging EaseMyTrip's digital infrastructure, brand capital, and vast user base, businesses can achieve rapid scaling. Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti emphasized the initiative as a strategic collaboration to empower founders by combining capital with capability and vision.

Benefits for investee companies include capital for expansion and innovation and access to EaseMyTrip's robust tech and marketing infrastructure. The program ensures zero operational interference, allowing founders to maintain control while receiving brand-building, distribution, and go-to-market support. EMT Invest aims to unlock long-term value, preparing partner companies for major milestones like IPOs.

Companies interested in EMT Invest can start discussions by submitting recent financial documents, including audited financials, cash flow statements, cap tables, and a detailed business plan for three to five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)