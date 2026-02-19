Left Menu

Heineken’s Strategic Growth: India as a Key Frontier Market

Heineken highlights India as a critical strategic market amid sales decline in other regions. The brewer faced challenges due to seasonal factors but maintained market share. Kingfisher and other premium brands showed growth, with strategic expansion in emerging markets driving performance, notably in Vietnam and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:56 IST
  • India

Heineken identifies India as a pivotal part of its global strategy, despite experiencing a downturn in sales volumes internationally. The company, spearheaded by CEO Dolf van den Brink, regards India as a substantial growth opportunity and a significant market for incremental gains in per capita consumption.

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), in which Heineken holds a 61.5% stake, reported a slight decline in beer sell-in volume in the December quarter, partly attributed to atypical weather conditions. Nevertheless, Heineken's market share remained stable, bolstered by its diverse brand portfolio, including the popular Kingfisher offerings.

In 2025, driven by strategic sponsorships like the IPL and strong performance from premium products, Kingfisher and other labels sustained their growth trajectory. This expansion is mirrored in Heineken's broader premium sector, boasting success in markets such as Vietnam and showcasing robust regional brand performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

