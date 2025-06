Piyush Goyal Champions India-Switzerland Economic Synergy with Eye on Future Growth

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal embarked on a significant two-day visit to Switzerland, meeting with CEOs of Swiss corporations and potential investors, underscoring India's commitment to deepening economic collaborations.

The minister's visit focuses on the promising opportunities from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, with discussions emphasizing growth in pharmaceuticals, life sciences, and precision engineering sectors.

Goyal's itinerary includes sectoral meetings with Swiss industry leaders, interactions with the ICAI Zurich Chapter, and engagement with Indian media. A notable highlight is his meeting with Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin to bolster trade ties.

