Tragedy Strikes as Trader Falls to Death Attempting to Board Moving Train
A trader from Thane district tragically died while trying to board a moving train at Nashik Road station. Haresh Khemchand Udasi was en route to Haridwar with family when he fell and was fatally injured. A case of accidental death has been registered by authorities.
A tragic incident unfolded at Nashik Road station in north Maharashtra when a 55-year-old trader fell to his death while attempting to board a moving train. The victim, Haresh Khemchand Udasi, was on his way to Haridwar with his family when the unfortunate accident occurred on Monday.
According to police reports, the trader, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, had alighted briefly at the station to fetch water as the Haridwar Express made its scheduled stop. As the train began to move, Udasi attempted to board it but lost his balance, resulting in fatal injuries as he became trapped between the platform and the train.
This incident coincides with another tragedy on the same day in Thane district, where four passengers died and nine others were injured when falling off overcrowded trains. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and urge caution amidst the dangers of boarding moving trains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
