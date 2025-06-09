Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Trader Falls to Death Attempting to Board Moving Train

A trader from Thane district tragically died while trying to board a moving train at Nashik Road station. Haresh Khemchand Udasi was en route to Haridwar with family when he fell and was fatally injured. A case of accidental death has been registered by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:15 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Trader Falls to Death Attempting to Board Moving Train
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Nashik Road station in north Maharashtra when a 55-year-old trader fell to his death while attempting to board a moving train. The victim, Haresh Khemchand Udasi, was on his way to Haridwar with his family when the unfortunate accident occurred on Monday.

According to police reports, the trader, a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district, had alighted briefly at the station to fetch water as the Haridwar Express made its scheduled stop. As the train began to move, Udasi attempted to board it but lost his balance, resulting in fatal injuries as he became trapped between the platform and the train.

This incident coincides with another tragedy on the same day in Thane district, where four passengers died and nine others were injured when falling off overcrowded trains. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and urge caution amidst the dangers of boarding moving trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025