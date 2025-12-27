Left Menu

Gangland Retribution: Fatal Shooting in Haridwar

A gangster, Vinay Tyagi, succumbed to injuries sustained in a daylight shooting in Haridwar. The incident occurred while he was being transported to a court hearing. The assailants, motivated by personal rivalry, have been arrested, and the case has been upgraded to murder. Police investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:52 IST
Gangland Retribution: Fatal Shooting in Haridwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gangster involved in a criminal rival dispute has died following a brazen daylight shooting in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, police reported.

The victim, identified as Vinay Tyagi from the Sunil Rathi gang, was attacked while en route to a court hearing. Assailants opened fire near a local flyover, critically injuring Tyagi, who later died at AIIMS-Rishikesh.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Sunny Yadav and Ajay, who cited personal enmity as their motive. The charge against them has been upgraded from attempted murder to murder, as investigations by Haridwar's police continue under SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
2
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
3
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India
4
Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

Russia's Defensive Success: Intercepting the Sky

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025