Gangland Retribution: Fatal Shooting in Haridwar
A gangster, Vinay Tyagi, succumbed to injuries sustained in a daylight shooting in Haridwar. The incident occurred while he was being transported to a court hearing. The assailants, motivated by personal rivalry, have been arrested, and the case has been upgraded to murder. Police investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:52 IST
- Country:
- India
A gangster involved in a criminal rival dispute has died following a brazen daylight shooting in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, police reported.
The victim, identified as Vinay Tyagi from the Sunil Rathi gang, was attacked while en route to a court hearing. Assailants opened fire near a local flyover, critically injuring Tyagi, who later died at AIIMS-Rishikesh.
Authorities confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Sunny Yadav and Ajay, who cited personal enmity as their motive. The charge against them has been upgraded from attempted murder to murder, as investigations by Haridwar's police continue under SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Grants Interim Bail to BJP MLA in Murder Case
Tensions Escalate in Sitapur: Father and Son Murdered in Alleged Revenge Attack
Tragic Land Dispute: Brother's Betrayal Leads to Murder
Murder Accused Trio Allowed to File Nominations for Pune Elections
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case