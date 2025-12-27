Gangland Retribution: Fatal Shooting in Haridwar

A gangster involved in a criminal rival dispute has died following a brazen daylight shooting in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, police reported.

The victim, identified as Vinay Tyagi from the Sunil Rathi gang, was attacked while en route to a court hearing. Assailants opened fire near a local flyover, critically injuring Tyagi, who later died at AIIMS-Rishikesh.

Authorities confirmed the arrest of two suspects, Sunny Yadav and Ajay, who cited personal enmity as their motive. The charge against them has been upgraded from attempted murder to murder, as investigations by Haridwar's police continue under SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal.

(With inputs from agencies.)