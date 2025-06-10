Traditional Fishermen Thrive Amid Goa's Monsoon Mechanized Fishing Ban
Goa's traditional fishermen are witnessing increased demand due to a seasonal ban on mechanized fishing. The state government supports them with schemes during monsoons when fish breed near the coast. Traditional fishing remains a lucrative source of income, especially for communities in Nauxi and Cacra.
Traditional fishermen in Goa are experiencing a significant boost in demand for their catch as the state government enforces a seasonal ban on mechanized fishing during the monsoon period.
Goa Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar emphasized that various schemes are being implemented to support traditional fishermen, who continue to deploy non-mechanized methods for fishing.
The ban, which runs from June 1 to July 31, has resulted in flourishing business for fishing communities in Nauxi and Cacra, where fishermen set out in canoes early in the morning, capitalizing on high market demand.
