Traditional Fishermen Thrive Amid Goa's Monsoon Mechanized Fishing Ban

Traditional fishermen in Goa are experiencing a significant boost in demand for their catch as the state government enforces a seasonal ban on mechanized fishing during the monsoon period.

Goa Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar emphasized that various schemes are being implemented to support traditional fishermen, who continue to deploy non-mechanized methods for fishing.

The ban, which runs from June 1 to July 31, has resulted in flourishing business for fishing communities in Nauxi and Cacra, where fishermen set out in canoes early in the morning, capitalizing on high market demand.