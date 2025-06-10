Left Menu

Traditional Fishermen Thrive Amid Goa's Monsoon Mechanized Fishing Ban

Goa's traditional fishermen are witnessing increased demand due to a seasonal ban on mechanized fishing. The state government supports them with schemes during monsoons when fish breed near the coast. Traditional fishing remains a lucrative source of income, especially for communities in Nauxi and Cacra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:18 IST
Traditional Fishermen Thrive Amid Goa's Monsoon Mechanized Fishing Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Traditional fishermen in Goa are experiencing a significant boost in demand for their catch as the state government enforces a seasonal ban on mechanized fishing during the monsoon period.

Goa Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar emphasized that various schemes are being implemented to support traditional fishermen, who continue to deploy non-mechanized methods for fishing.

The ban, which runs from June 1 to July 31, has resulted in flourishing business for fishing communities in Nauxi and Cacra, where fishermen set out in canoes early in the morning, capitalizing on high market demand.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

Nigeria’s water crisis worsens as climate and governance failures collide

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025