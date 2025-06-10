Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: Crew Saved from Fiery Container Ship off Kerala Coast

Eighteen crew members were rescued from a Singapore-flagged container ship that caught fire off the Kerala coast and were brought to New Mangalore Port. Two were critically injured, and four sustained minor injuries. Four crew members remain missing as search and rescue operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:33 IST
Dramatic Rescue: Crew Saved from Fiery Container Ship off Kerala Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen crew members from the Singapore-flagged container ship that caught fire off the coast of Kerala were safely evacuated to the New Mangalore Port Authority by INS Surat. Among those rescued, two are critically injured, and four suffered minor wounds, while the rest experienced varying degrees of trauma.

Late Monday, the injured were transported to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana for treatment. A Coast Guard official emphasized their priority was the immediate evacuation and stabilization of those critically injured onboard INS Surat, followed by a smooth transfer upon arrival.

The MV Wan Hai 503 experienced the fire on Sunday with 22 crew members on board. As efforts to locate the remaining four crew members continue, port workers recounted emotional scenes as the injured arrived, with some under their own power, others on stretchers.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025