Dramatic Rescue: Crew Saved from Fiery Container Ship off Kerala Coast

Eighteen crew members from the Singapore-flagged container ship that caught fire off the coast of Kerala were safely evacuated to the New Mangalore Port Authority by INS Surat. Among those rescued, two are critically injured, and four suffered minor wounds, while the rest experienced varying degrees of trauma.

Late Monday, the injured were transported to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana for treatment. A Coast Guard official emphasized their priority was the immediate evacuation and stabilization of those critically injured onboard INS Surat, followed by a smooth transfer upon arrival.

The MV Wan Hai 503 experienced the fire on Sunday with 22 crew members on board. As efforts to locate the remaining four crew members continue, port workers recounted emotional scenes as the injured arrived, with some under their own power, others on stretchers.