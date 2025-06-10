Deflation Drives Chinese Luxury Shoppers to Second-Hand Market
As China's economy grapples with deflation, consumers like energy worker Mandy Li are turning to second-hand luxury goods. Amid wage cuts and a shrinking real estate market, spending on new luxury items has declined, prompting new businesses to attract cost-conscious shoppers and intensifying competition in the second-hand market.
Amid deflationary trends in China, consumers such as Mandy Li, an energy sector worker, are altering their shopping habits by turning to second-hand luxury items instead of new purchases. Li has experienced a 10% wage reduction and a significant devaluation of her family's properties.
Inflation data reveals a 0.1% decrease in consumer prices in May compared to last year, highlighting deflationary pressures in sectors such as autos, e-commerce, and coffee. The shift in consumer behavior underscores the economic downturn, with individuals resorting to cost-friendly options amidst increased competition.
New businesses are catering to budget-conscious customers with strategies like flash sales and affordable menu offerings. Yet, the surge in second-hand luxury market growth, spurred by economic circumstances, raises sustainability concerns as oversaturation and closures loom over the competitive landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bridging Markets: RH Luxury Properties and BenCo Real Estate Forge Strong Ties in Dubai
Empowering Change: CREW Conclave 2025 Champions Women in Real Estate
Crackdown on Counterfeits: Vietnam's Bold Move Against Fake Luxury Goods
UP-RERA's Push for Transparent Real Estate Registrations
Embassy Developments Limited: Forging a New Path in Indian Real Estate