Real Estate Rivalry Culminates in Howrah Tragedy

In West Bengal's Howrah, a real estate developer named Shafik Khan was allegedly shot dead. The incident, linked to business rivalry, was captured on CCTV. The victim's family accused the assailants of earlier financial demands. Political parties exchanged accusations, while police initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Wednesday, a real estate developer was reportedly shot dead in Howrah, West Bengal, with the tragic scene captured on CCTV cameras. The incident at a tea stall around 4.10 am has shocked the local community.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Shafik Khan, sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police suspect the shooting stemmed from a prolonged business rivalry.

The case has stirred local political waters, with accusations flying between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition. Allegations surfaced that one of the assailants had ties with the TMC, prompting responses from both sides as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

