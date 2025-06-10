Soaring Numbers: India's FDI Growth Trajectory

India's foreign direct investment (FDI) numbers have shown resilience and growth, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal affirming there is no declining trend. Despite global interest rate changes causing fluctuations, the country recorded USD 81 billion in FDI for 2024-25, returning to a growth path.

Over the last eleven financial years, India attracted USD 748.78 billion in FDI, marking a 143% increase from the previous eleven-year span. The number of contributing countries also rose to 112, up from 89, indicating India's increasing global investment appeal.

During a visit to Switzerland, Minister Goyal highlighted India's openness to adopting new measures to boost FDI. The largest source country for the latest inflows was Singapore, contributing USD 14.94 billion, followed by other key players like the US and the Netherlands.

(With inputs from agencies.)