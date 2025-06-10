Left Menu

Muthoot FinCorp Triumphs at 2025 AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards

Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., a leading Indian financial services provider, clinches three top titles at the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2025. The accolades reflect the company's commitment to creating a supportive, diverse workplace and highlight its extensive employee-centric initiatives, further solidifying its standing in India's financial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Trivandrum | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:32 IST
Muthoot FinCorp Triumphs at 2025 AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards
Wins Top Rated Financial Services Company, Top Rated Company for Women and Top Rated Large Company. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. has proven its dedication to employee welfare by winning three significant awards at the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2025. As the flagship firm of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, MFL was celebrated in categories spotlighting its inclusive, empowering workplace culture, solely based on positive employee reviews.

CEO Shaji Varghese emphasized the significance of this recognition, noting the company's commitment to its 'People First' ethos. The awards underscore Muthoot FinCorp's focus on building a meritocratic environment that embraces diversity and fosters employee growth, with the company being singled out as a top destination for female professionals.

The recognition aligns with Muthoot FinCorp's expansion as a comprehensive financial services entity, supported by a robust branch network. With its deep-rooted values of trust and accessibility, MFL is poised to continue delivering innovative financial solutions across India, further enhancing the brand's esteem among stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025