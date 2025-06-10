Muthoot FinCorp Triumphs at 2025 AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards

Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. has proven its dedication to employee welfare by winning three significant awards at the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards 2025. As the flagship firm of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, MFL was celebrated in categories spotlighting its inclusive, empowering workplace culture, solely based on positive employee reviews.

CEO Shaji Varghese emphasized the significance of this recognition, noting the company's commitment to its 'People First' ethos. The awards underscore Muthoot FinCorp's focus on building a meritocratic environment that embraces diversity and fosters employee growth, with the company being singled out as a top destination for female professionals.

The recognition aligns with Muthoot FinCorp's expansion as a comprehensive financial services entity, supported by a robust branch network. With its deep-rooted values of trust and accessibility, MFL is poised to continue delivering innovative financial solutions across India, further enhancing the brand's esteem among stakeholders.