Ntshavheni Calls for Immediate Ceasefire, Inclusive Dialogue to Restore Peace in DRC

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has called for an urgent end to hostilities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), urging all conflicting parties to honour their commitments and demonstrate genuine political will to restore peace. She issued the appeal during her address at the Ad Hoc Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of the Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) Framework for the DRC and the region.

In her remarks, the Minister stressed that South Africa remains deeply concerned about the escalating violence in the eastern DRC. She emphasised that conflicting parties must recommit to establishing a permanent, effective and verifiable ceasefire. She further called for inclusive dialogue that fosters national reconciliation and prioritises the well-being of the Congolese people.

“South Africa appeals to the conflicting parties in the DRC to demonstrate political will and selfless leadership. Peace will endure when the people of the DRC unite around building one Congolese nation and redirect their collective efforts towards the country’s economic development,” Ntshavheni said.

Despite sustained regional and international peace efforts, she noted with concern that armed groups continue to undermine stability. External peace initiatives, she stated, were designed to counter the devastating impact of armed conflict on communities in the eastern DRC and neighbouring regions. Yet, the actions of groups such as the M23 and the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) continue to violate the PSC Framework and obstruct progress toward peace.

The Minister highlighted several alarming developments, including the territorial expansion of M23, the recent seizure of Uvira, the establishment of parallel administrations in areas under armed group control, and ongoing human rights violations. These actions, she warned, deepen the humanitarian crisis and jeopardise prospects for long-term regional stability and development.

Calling for collective responsibility, Ntshavheni urged regional actors to refocus on foundational principles. She stressed the need to reflect honestly on why, despite numerous agreements and dialogues, peace remains elusive. The root causes of conflict—political instability, ethnic tensions, weak governance, and competition over natural resources—must be addressed through a holistic and inclusive process, she said.

According to the Minister, a major challenge continues to be the lack of full implementation of the agreements signed under the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework. She emphasised that lasting peace is possible only if all signatories fulfil their commitments, uphold their obligations and demonstrate accountability.

“The conflict in the DRC requires immediate action through genuine, inclusive dialogue. We must act collectively to prevent further regional instability. If we are serious about achieving lasting peace, we must begin by ensuring that all parties honour their commitments under the PSC Framework,” she said in her concluding remarks.

Minister Ntshavheni reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to supporting peace, unity and sustainable development in the DRC, urging regional partners to intensify coordinated diplomatic, political and humanitarian efforts.