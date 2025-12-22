India's AI Landscape: Pioneering an Ethical and Inclusive Future
Experts, policymakers, and industry leaders gathered at a pre-summit event in India to discuss shaping an ethical AI future. Hosted by MICA, the event addressed AI's societal and economic impacts, focusing on skills, trust, and access, while exploring creativity, rights, and ethical AI in various sectors.
- Country:
- India
In a significant pre-summit event for the upcoming India AI Impact Summit 2026, experts and leaders from diverse sectors collaborated to deliberate on forging an ethical and accessible AI future for India. The event emphasized grounding AI advancements in human values, aligning closely with themes of inclusion, trust, and economic development.
Hosted by the Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad (MICA), the event titled 'Empowering People with Responsible AI: Skills, Trust, and Access' presented insights into the intertwining of technology with societal needs. MICA's CEO, Jaya Deshmukh, highlighted the pivotal role of educators in redirecting the discourse towards community-engaged, creativity-driven AI.
The programme featured insightful talks and discussions led by industry and creative leaders, including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who urged for India's unique narrative in AI discourse. The interplay of identity, rights, and storytelling was central, underscoring the necessity for a balanced approach to AI's societal role.
