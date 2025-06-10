China Extends EU Pork Import Investigation

China has prolonged its investigation into imported pork from the European Union by six months, as disclosed in a statement from the Ministry of Commerce. Originally due to conclude shortly, this decision reflects the 'complexity' surrounding the case, officials explained.

Originally launched on June 17 last year, the investigation emerged as a response to the EU's imposition of anti-subsidy tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. This move has added another layer of tension between the two economic powerhouses.

The extension to December 16 ensures that all facets of the probe are comprehensively addressed, according to Chinese authorities. Stakeholders in the pork trade are now closely monitoring the situation as this development unfolds.

