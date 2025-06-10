Left Menu

China Extends EU Pork Import Investigation

China has extended its investigation into imported EU pork by six months, citing case complexity. This extension comes just days before the original one-year inquiry was to conclude. The investigation began following the EU's anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:01 IST
China Extends EU Pork Import Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has prolonged its investigation into imported pork from the European Union by six months, as disclosed in a statement from the Ministry of Commerce. Originally due to conclude shortly, this decision reflects the 'complexity' surrounding the case, officials explained.

Originally launched on June 17 last year, the investigation emerged as a response to the EU's imposition of anti-subsidy tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China. This move has added another layer of tension between the two economic powerhouses.

The extension to December 16 ensures that all facets of the probe are comprehensively addressed, according to Chinese authorities. Stakeholders in the pork trade are now closely monitoring the situation as this development unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025