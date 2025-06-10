Left Menu

West Bengal Ranks 13th in CareEdge 2025 State Rankings

In the CareEdge 2025 State Rankings for large Indian states, West Bengal ranked 13th. Maharashtra topped the list, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The rankings are based on seven key pillars including economic, fiscal, and social parameters, with Goa leading among smaller states.

West Bengal Ranks 13th in CareEdge 2025 State Rankings
For the year 2025, West Bengal has been positioned at the 13th spot in the comprehensive state rankings by the renowned credit rating agency CareEdge. This ranking pertains to larger states in India.

According to the agency, Maharashtra emerged as the leader, with Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu following suit.

CareEdge's state rankings assess seven crucial pillars: economic, fiscal, infrastructure, financial development, social, governance, and environment. Among these, Maharashtra excelled with a composite index of 56.5.

