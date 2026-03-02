Global Tensions Trigger Market Upheaval: Economic Repercussions Loom Larger
UK stock indexes experienced a significant downturn amid global market reactions to Middle East conflicts. Rising oil prices, following Iranian retaliation to bombings, affected equities, with sectors like travel and banking suffering losses. Concerns about inflation and economic disruption loom, influencing interest rate predictions and impacting travel companies heavily.
The UK stock market was swept into a global downturn on Monday as an escalating military conflict in the Middle East ignited a surge in oil prices and drove investors towards safer assets.
Following Iranian retaliation in the wake of a deadly bombing by Israel and the U.S. killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, oil prices shot up nearly 7%. This development favored British oil giants like Shell, with a 1.9% rise, and defense companies like BAE Systems, which climbed 6%. However, other equity sectors, especially banks and travel companies, faced heavy selling as investors anticipated economic and travel disruptions.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended the day down 1.2%, a stark contrast to its record high in the previous session, and the FTSE 250 dropped 1.4% as well. Dan Coatsworth of AJ Bell mentioned potential inflationary pressures if the conflict persisted, which might influence near-term interest rate expectations. Banks including HSBC, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group declined between 2.5% and 4.2%, amid fears of inflation resurgence. British government bonds saw yield increases, with rate cut expectations for the Bank of England decreasing. The FTSE 350 travel & leisure index also fell, impacted by companies like British Airways owner IAG, down 5.5% after halting Tel Aviv and Bahrain flights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
