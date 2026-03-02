Global Tensions Trigger Market Upheaval: Economic Repercussions Loom Larger

The UK stock market was swept into a global downturn on Monday as an escalating military conflict in the Middle East ignited a surge in oil prices and drove investors towards safer assets.

Following Iranian retaliation in the wake of a deadly bombing by Israel and the U.S. killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, oil prices shot up nearly 7%. This development favored British oil giants like Shell, with a 1.9% rise, and defense companies like BAE Systems, which climbed 6%. However, other equity sectors, especially banks and travel companies, faced heavy selling as investors anticipated economic and travel disruptions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended the day down 1.2%, a stark contrast to its record high in the previous session, and the FTSE 250 dropped 1.4% as well. Dan Coatsworth of AJ Bell mentioned potential inflationary pressures if the conflict persisted, which might influence near-term interest rate expectations. Banks including HSBC, Barclays, and Lloyds Banking Group declined between 2.5% and 4.2%, amid fears of inflation resurgence. British government bonds saw yield increases, with rate cut expectations for the Bank of England decreasing. The FTSE 350 travel & leisure index also fell, impacted by companies like British Airways owner IAG, down 5.5% after halting Tel Aviv and Bahrain flights.

