Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium Leads the Way in Water Stewardship

Vedanta Aluminium is spearheading sustainable water management with an ambitious goal to become water positive by 2030. Recycling over 16 billion litres annually, the company is not just reducing its water footprint but also transforming community water infrastructure across India, ensuring long-term environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:15 IST
Vedanta Aluminium Leads the Way in Water Stewardship
Vedanta Aluminium Recycles 16 Billion Litres in FY25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a world where water is increasingly scarce, Vedanta Aluminium is making significant strides in sustainable water management. With the aim to become water positive by 2030, the company is setting industry benchmarks by recycling more than 16 billion litres of water annually across its operations. This achievement, equivalent to the volume of 6,400 Olympic-sized pools, highlights Vedanta's commitment to responsible resource management and environmental stewardship.

At the core of Vedanta's strategy is a focus on rigorous water monitoring, maximum reuse, community access, and zero discharge. One of their remarkable feats includes operating Odisha's largest industrial Reverse Osmosis plant at its Jharsuguda location, ensuring all wastewater is treated and reused. This, along with innovative technologies like high-concentration slurry disposal and high-efficiency cooling towers, positions Vedanta at the forefront of sustainable industrial practices.

Beyond industrial operations, Vedanta is actively involved in enhancing community water infrastructure through initiatives like Project Sangam in Odisha. The project aims to improve irrigation for over 3,500 acres of land, benefiting 22,000 people. The installation of bio-toilets, solar-powered bore-wells, and water purifiers further demonstrates Vedanta's dedication to community well-being and environmental sustainability. These efforts are part of a broader vision to align business growth with grassroots development and global sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025