Vedanta Aluminium Leads the Way in Water Stewardship

In a world where water is increasingly scarce, Vedanta Aluminium is making significant strides in sustainable water management. With the aim to become water positive by 2030, the company is setting industry benchmarks by recycling more than 16 billion litres of water annually across its operations. This achievement, equivalent to the volume of 6,400 Olympic-sized pools, highlights Vedanta's commitment to responsible resource management and environmental stewardship.

At the core of Vedanta's strategy is a focus on rigorous water monitoring, maximum reuse, community access, and zero discharge. One of their remarkable feats includes operating Odisha's largest industrial Reverse Osmosis plant at its Jharsuguda location, ensuring all wastewater is treated and reused. This, along with innovative technologies like high-concentration slurry disposal and high-efficiency cooling towers, positions Vedanta at the forefront of sustainable industrial practices.

Beyond industrial operations, Vedanta is actively involved in enhancing community water infrastructure through initiatives like Project Sangam in Odisha. The project aims to improve irrigation for over 3,500 acres of land, benefiting 22,000 people. The installation of bio-toilets, solar-powered bore-wells, and water purifiers further demonstrates Vedanta's dedication to community well-being and environmental sustainability. These efforts are part of a broader vision to align business growth with grassroots development and global sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)