Left Menu

Swadeshi Jagran Manch's Movement: A Call for Economic Sovereignty

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) is initiating a campaign to promote indigenous products and discourage the import of foreign goods, particularly from China. The movement urges the government to protect national interests in trade agreements and regulate e-commerce giants against predatory pricing, advocating for local economic growth and self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:46 IST
Swadeshi Jagran Manch's Movement: A Call for Economic Sovereignty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) announced a nationwide movement to boost the use of indigenous products and limit imports, especially from China. The movement seeks governmental intervention to safeguard national interests in free trade agreements and regulate e-commerce giants to prevent predatory pricing.

Scheduled for launch at an event on Thursday, the 'Swadeshi Suraksha evam Svavlamban Abhiyan' aims to galvanize traders, industry representatives, farmers, students, and social organizations. SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan emphasized the role of conscious consumers in nation-building by opting for local products over foreign imports.

The SJM highlighted the economic challenges posed by foreign monopolies, urging support for Indian MSMEs and strategic sectors. The call also targets reducing India's dependence on Chinese products and addresses growing economic ties with countries like Turkey, which contradict India's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Middle East at crossroads: Lead green transition or double down on fossil legacy?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025