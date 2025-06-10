Swadeshi Jagran Manch's Movement: A Call for Economic Sovereignty

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) announced a nationwide movement to boost the use of indigenous products and limit imports, especially from China. The movement seeks governmental intervention to safeguard national interests in free trade agreements and regulate e-commerce giants to prevent predatory pricing.

Scheduled for launch at an event on Thursday, the 'Swadeshi Suraksha evam Svavlamban Abhiyan' aims to galvanize traders, industry representatives, farmers, students, and social organizations. SJM co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan emphasized the role of conscious consumers in nation-building by opting for local products over foreign imports.

The SJM highlighted the economic challenges posed by foreign monopolies, urging support for Indian MSMEs and strategic sectors. The call also targets reducing India's dependence on Chinese products and addresses growing economic ties with countries like Turkey, which contradict India's interests.

