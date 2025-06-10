Navigating the Student Loan Crisis: Borrowers Caught in the Crossfire

Kelly Belt, a 33-year-old life-sciences teacher in Provo, Utah, is encountering difficulties in repaying her student loans. Despite her readiness to settle her dues, federal courts blocked affordable repayment plans initiated by former President Joe Biden. Technical glitches and administrative changes under President Donald Trump's administration have left her paying three times her previous rate.

The Trump administration's workforce cuts at the Department of Education have reduced assistance for borrowers. The administration also ended a pandemic-era amnesty for defaulted borrowers, reinstating payments for many. Kelly Belt's situation is amplified by technical barriers, leaving her with limited options for affordable repayments.

As part of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act,' the Trump administration seeks to simplify repayment processes. However, borrowers like Belt and others face growing backlogs and complaints about current repayment plans, leading to distress and uncertainty. The crisis underscores the urgency for policy reforms in the education sector, affecting millions of Americans.

