Reliance Defence and Diehl Defence: A Strategic Leap in Defence Manufacturing

Reliance Defence Ltd, led by Anil Ambani, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with German arms manufacturer Diehl Defence to produce next-generation terminally guided munitions for India's defence forces. The agreement marks significant progress in local defence manufacturing capabilities.

The Vulcano 155 mm Precision Guided Munition system will be locally produced, featuring advanced laser and GPS-guided technology aimed at improving the precision and accuracy of strikes. This collaboration promises potential revenue generation of Rs 10,000 crore, advancing technology localization and supply chain value in India.

Anil Ambani and Helmut Rauch discussed further strengthening ties, with the 'System Vulcano 155mm under Make in India-II' initiative underway. The partnership aims to enhance defence manufacturing capabilities, positioning Reliance Defence among India's top defence exporters, and supporting the government's strategic initiatives.