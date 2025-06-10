Narrow Escape: Private Trainer Plane's Emergency Landing at Khajuraho

A trainer plane from a private flying academy executed an emergency landing at Khajuraho airport Tuesday after a landing gear malfunction, according to an official report.

The pilot, communicating with air traffic control, reported a rear wheel failure during the training sortie. Emergency measures, including foam spraying, were employed to avert any fire risk.

The plane, which is part of the Indian Flying Academy's fleet, was kept aloft for nearly two hours to reduce fuel. A comprehensive investigation by the Director General of Civil Aviation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)