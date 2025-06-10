Left Menu

Narrow Escape: Private Trainer Plane's Emergency Landing at Khajuraho

A private flying academy's training aircraft made an emergency landing at Khajuraho airport after experiencing landing gear failure. The pilot and trainee pilot landed safely after the plane remained airborne for two hours to burn fuel. The Director General of Civil Aviation will investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khajuraho | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:11 IST
Narrow Escape: Private Trainer Plane's Emergency Landing at Khajuraho
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A trainer plane from a private flying academy executed an emergency landing at Khajuraho airport Tuesday after a landing gear malfunction, according to an official report.

The pilot, communicating with air traffic control, reported a rear wheel failure during the training sortie. Emergency measures, including foam spraying, were employed to avert any fire risk.

The plane, which is part of the Indian Flying Academy's fleet, was kept aloft for nearly two hours to reduce fuel. A comprehensive investigation by the Director General of Civil Aviation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025