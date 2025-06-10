FAA Nominee Raises Alarms Over Reagan Airport Safety
Bryan Bedford, the nominee for leading the Federal Aviation Administration, voiced concerns over 85 near-miss incidents occurring at Reagan Washington National Airport since 2021, branding the situation 'unacceptable.' The recent collision of a Black Hawk helicopter with a passenger jet, resulting in 67 fatalities, highlighted the urgent need for FAA reform.
Bryan Bedford, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, has called attention to a pressing safety issue at Reagan Washington National Airport.
Since 2021, there have been 85 near-miss incidents at the airport, which Bedford describes as 'unacceptable.' On January 29, a Black Hawk helicopter tragically collided with an American Airlines regional passenger jet, leading to the death of 67 individuals.
Bedford emphasized the necessity for substantial investment in air traffic control to prevent further tragedies, urging immediate attention and reform within the FAA.
