India Targets $35 Trillion Economy: Goyal Unveils Ambitious Vision at Swiss Conference

India's Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, underscored the nation's extraordinary economic trajectory at the Swissmem Industry Day, announcing a leap from a $270 billion to a $4 trillion economy within 30 years. Goyal projected India aims to become a $30-35 trillion economy by the centenary of its independence.

Goyal emphasized the unprecedented economic prospects this growth presents globally, citing India's youthful demographic with an average age of 28.4 years as a critical driver for continued economic expansion. He encouraged Swiss businesses to seize this opportunity, highlighting India's conducive economic climate for collaboration.

Additionally, Goyal lauded burgeoning partnerships with the European Free Trade Association nations and the USA. He noted a new era of cooperation, particularly through the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), and revealed an upcoming bilateral trade agreement with the US, enhancing mutual economic benefits.