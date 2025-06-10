Euro Zone Bond Yields: Navigating Volatility Amid US-China Trade Talks

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields experienced a minor decline, maintaining proximity to Monday's figures amid ongoing US-China trade discussions. Key market watchers are observing European Central Bank officials, following last week's 25 basis point interest rate reduction to 2%.

Germany's benchmark 10-year yield decreased by 4 basis points to 2.53%. This coincided with two-year yields falling by 3 bps to 1.85%, and 30-year yields down by 4.5 bps at 2.99%. Rising global bond yields in 2023 reflect increased investor concerns over developed nation's debt sustainability.

Japanese investors executed significant sell-offs of German bonds in April, influenced by revised German borrowing policies. Analysts predict future volatility in government bonds due to rapid buying and selling by price-sensitive investors reacting to emerging risks.