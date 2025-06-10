Euro Zone Bond Yields: Navigating Volatility Amid US-China Trade Talks
Euro zone bond yields dipped slightly on Tuesday during the second day of US-China trade talks. Despite a recent interest rate cut by the ECB, yields remain close to previous levels. Investors are cautious about rising debt levels and bond market volatility, as institutional investors withdraw.
On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields experienced a minor decline, maintaining proximity to Monday's figures amid ongoing US-China trade discussions. Key market watchers are observing European Central Bank officials, following last week's 25 basis point interest rate reduction to 2%.
Germany's benchmark 10-year yield decreased by 4 basis points to 2.53%. This coincided with two-year yields falling by 3 bps to 1.85%, and 30-year yields down by 4.5 bps at 2.99%. Rising global bond yields in 2023 reflect increased investor concerns over developed nation's debt sustainability.
Japanese investors executed significant sell-offs of German bonds in April, influenced by revised German borrowing policies. Analysts predict future volatility in government bonds due to rapid buying and selling by price-sensitive investors reacting to emerging risks.