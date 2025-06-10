India and US Nearing Key Trade Agreement Milestone

India and the United States are edging closer to an important milestone in their trade relationship as they deliberate on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) aimed at providing mutual benefits. Discussions held over a week focused on market access, digital trade, and customs facilitation, with progress being made towards an interim agreement.

Both countries are working toward finalizing the first tranche of this extensive, multi-sector BTA by September-October 2025. During intensive negotiations in early June, priority areas like sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures and technical barriers to trade were reviewed, alongside digital trade and legal frameworks.

India is pressing for exemptions from certain tariffs, and the US has shown keen interest in facilitating digital services. This partnership is crucial, as the US has been India's largest trading partner, accounting for significant portions of India's import and export activities.