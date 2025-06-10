SIG Boosts India Commitment with Additional €100M Investment

SIG Group, a prominent Swiss packaging solutions provider, announced an additional €100 million investment in India, on top of its current €200 million commitment. This announcement came during Swiss discussions with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, as SIG aims to capitalize on India's growing market and supportive foreign investment policies.

CEO Samuel Sigrist expressed trust in India's business landscape, emphasizing the positive impact of their meeting with Minister Goyal. SIG's packaging solutions are integral to numerous Indian consumer brands, aiding in its substantial growth within the nation's consumer goods space. Frooti, Maaza, and Amul are just a few key partners mentioned.

SIG's established network in India includes major players like Coca-Cola, Dabur, and PepsiCo. The company operates from multiple strategic locations, including two flexible packaging plants in Palghar and its flagship aseptic carton plant in Ahmedabad. This network not only enhances their market presence but also contributes significantly to local employment.

The company's new facility in Ahmedabad, operational by 2025, marks a milestone in SIG's Indian operations, built with about €90 million initial investment. Emphasizing Make-in-India schemes, it plans impressive production targets, showcasing SIG's pivotal role in modernizing India's dairy industry through advanced aseptic packaging technology for shelf-stable solutions.

SIG collaborates actively with the National Dairy Development Board to advance India as a dairy capital. Established in 1853, SIG has garnered global acclaim for sustainable liquid food packaging solutions, serving over 100 countries. With a robust commitment to sustainability, SIG's comprehensive portfolio adapts to evolving consumer needs and industry demands.

The group's additional investment reflects a strategic focus on India's expansive consumer base and progressive governmental initiatives, illustrating how international firms can leverage India's burgeoning market for significant growth and development while supporting local economic structures and innovation transfer.

