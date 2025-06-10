Left Menu

SIG Boosts India Commitment with Additional €100M Investment

SIG Group is deepening its commitment to the Indian market by investing an additional €100 million, building on its existing €200 million investment. This move, praised by Indian officials, positions SIG as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions in a booming consumer market supported by favorable government policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:48 IST
SIG Boosts India Commitment with Additional €100M Investment
Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

SIG Group, a prominent Swiss packaging solutions provider, announced an additional €100 million investment in India, on top of its current €200 million commitment. This announcement came during Swiss discussions with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, as SIG aims to capitalize on India's growing market and supportive foreign investment policies.

CEO Samuel Sigrist expressed trust in India's business landscape, emphasizing the positive impact of their meeting with Minister Goyal. SIG's packaging solutions are integral to numerous Indian consumer brands, aiding in its substantial growth within the nation's consumer goods space. Frooti, Maaza, and Amul are just a few key partners mentioned.

SIG's established network in India includes major players like Coca-Cola, Dabur, and PepsiCo. The company operates from multiple strategic locations, including two flexible packaging plants in Palghar and its flagship aseptic carton plant in Ahmedabad. This network not only enhances their market presence but also contributes significantly to local employment.

The company's new facility in Ahmedabad, operational by 2025, marks a milestone in SIG's Indian operations, built with about €90 million initial investment. Emphasizing Make-in-India schemes, it plans impressive production targets, showcasing SIG's pivotal role in modernizing India's dairy industry through advanced aseptic packaging technology for shelf-stable solutions.

SIG collaborates actively with the National Dairy Development Board to advance India as a dairy capital. Established in 1853, SIG has garnered global acclaim for sustainable liquid food packaging solutions, serving over 100 countries. With a robust commitment to sustainability, SIG's comprehensive portfolio adapts to evolving consumer needs and industry demands.

The group's additional investment reflects a strategic focus on India's expansive consumer base and progressive governmental initiatives, illustrating how international firms can leverage India's burgeoning market for significant growth and development while supporting local economic structures and innovation transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025