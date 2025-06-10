Goyal Champions India's IP Practices, Calls Out Patent 'Evergreening'

India's Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has staunchly defended the nation's intellectual property practices, dismissing allegations of violations during a press conference attended by Swiss journalists on Tuesday. Goyal extended a challenge to pharmaceutical companies to substantiate claims of patent infringements while vociferously opposing the practice of "evergreening" patents.

Goyal demanded evidence from the Swiss pharmaceutical firms to prove unauthorized copying of trademarks, patents, or copyrighted technologies, asserting that such claims have been mythical. "I was presented with none," Goyal stated, highlighting India's reputable track record in respecting intellectual property rights over the years.

Condemning "evergreening," Goyal argued that the extension of patents via minor modifications hampers global access to affordable healthcare. He articulated the broader humanitarian mission of India's stance, aimed at protecting both innovators and consumers by ensuring fair compensation during the original patent period while urging international collaboration backed by India's vast market potential.

