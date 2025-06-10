Left Menu

Odisha's Vision 2047: Paving the Way for a Prosperous Future

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announces an ambitious goal to create 1.1 crore jobs by 2047. The state plans to transition from an agriculture-based economy to a mixed economy, aiming to become a USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and USD 1.5 trillion by 2047, enhancing opportunities across sectors.

Odisha's government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has set an ambitious target to create 1.1 crore jobs by the year 2047, aligning with the centenary celebrations of India's independence. Speaking at a national seminar, Majhi outlined the state's vision for turning Odisha into a prosperous and developed region by 2036, when it celebrates 100 years since its formation.

To achieve these milestones, the state aims to pave the way for a shift from an agriculture-based economy to a diversified one, capable of supporting double-digit growth annually. As part of this economic transformation, efforts will focus on training 13 lakh youth for industrial employment following commitments of more than Rs 17 lakh crore from industrialists at the 'Make in Odisha' conclave.

The state government plans to allocate significant budgetary support for infrastructure, women empowerment, and tribal development. Additionally, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo emphasized the ongoing transformation towards utilizing technology and infrastructure to enhance governance, setting Odisha on a path towards sustainable and dignified growth.

