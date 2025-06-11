Left Menu

US-China Trade Framework in the Making: A Step Toward Resolution

The United States and China have tentatively established a framework to resolve ongoing trade disputes, following recent discussions in London. Despite recent tensions over technology and trade practices, both nations aim to ease tariffs and foster cooperation. Further talks are anticipated but details remain pending.

The United States and China have tentatively agreed on a framework aiming to settle their ongoing trade disputes, as confirmed by Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The talks, concluding at a historic mansion in London, were a follow-up to negotiations in Geneva, which resulted in a temporary tariff truce.

Amid trade tensions involving technology and semiconductors, and despite past disagreements, both nations strive to ease economic strains, hinting at future negotiations to solidify the agreement.

