US-China Trade Framework in the Making: A Step Toward Resolution

The United States and China have tentatively agreed on a framework aiming to settle their ongoing trade disputes, as confirmed by Chinese state media on Tuesday.

The talks, concluding at a historic mansion in London, were a follow-up to negotiations in Geneva, which resulted in a temporary tariff truce.

Amid trade tensions involving technology and semiconductors, and despite past disagreements, both nations strive to ease economic strains, hinting at future negotiations to solidify the agreement.