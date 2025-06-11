Left Menu

Global Plea Against Trump's Tariff Threat on Commercial Aviation

Concerns escalate as five nations, the EU, and aerospace firms petition against proposed U.S. tariffs on imported commercial aircraft. The 1979 Civil Aircraft Agreement's tariff-free regime faces upheaval under a potential new policy. Stakeholders highlight risks to trade, supply chains, and ticket prices amid existing tariffs.

Updated: 11-06-2025 10:16 IST
In a significant move, five countries and the European Union, alongside global airlines and aerospace companies, have called on the Trump administration to refrain from imposing new national security tariffs on imported commercial aircraft and parts. Documents released by the U.S. Commerce Department reveal apprehensions concerning the impact of new tariffs, with significant lobbying efforts underway to revert to the tariff-free atmosphere established by the 1979 Civil Aircraft Agreement.

The call has seen participation from countries including Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, and Switzerland, stressing the importance of maintaining open trade relations. 'The European Union and United States should foster stronger trade ties concerning aircraft, rather than imposing unnecessary barriers,' stated the EU. Currently, the U.S. has tariffs of 10% on nearly all aircraft imports.

The debate over potential tariffs has sparked international dialogue, with Boeing underscoring a new trade deal with Britain, ensuring planes and parts remain tariff-free. Meanwhile, Delta Airlines and key trade bodies warn of increased ticket prices, potential risks to aviation safety, and strained supply chains if tariffs are raised. Divergent voices within the industry show a split, with the United Auto Workers union backing tariffs, while JetBlue Airways cautions against destabilizing established systems.

