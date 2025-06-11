Left Menu

India-Switzerland: A New Era of Business Collaboration Begins

ASSOCHAM and Swissmem have signed a three-year MoU to enhance business cooperation between India and Switzerland. The agreement focuses on technology transfer, trade opportunities, and joint ventures in mechanical and electrical engineering, promoting collaboration and economic ties. Key provisions include intellectual property protection and joint promotional activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:25 IST
Indian and Swiss business chambers sign strategic partnership agreement to boost trade relations (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Bern [Switzerland], June 11 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster bilateral economic ties, India's ASSOCHAM and Switzerland's Swissmem have solidified a three-year agreement aimed at enhancing business collaboration.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during the Swissmem Industry Day in Bern, establishes a framework for improved trade relations, technology exchange, and new ventures between Indian and Swiss enterprises.

The partnership will enable the exchange of crucial market intelligence and support initiatives for technology transfer, especially in the mechanical and electrical engineering sectors where Swiss companies excel. The agreement also includes provisions for intellectual property protection and outlines joint promotional activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

