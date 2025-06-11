India-Switzerland: A New Era of Business Collaboration Begins
Bern [Switzerland], June 11 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster bilateral economic ties, India's ASSOCHAM and Switzerland's Swissmem have solidified a three-year agreement aimed at enhancing business collaboration.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during the Swissmem Industry Day in Bern, establishes a framework for improved trade relations, technology exchange, and new ventures between Indian and Swiss enterprises.
The partnership will enable the exchange of crucial market intelligence and support initiatives for technology transfer, especially in the mechanical and electrical engineering sectors where Swiss companies excel. The agreement also includes provisions for intellectual property protection and outlines joint promotional activities.
